Ex-WWE & ECW Star Walks Athena To The Ring For ROH Death Before Dishonor Match

As Athena came to the ring for her main event title match, she was accompanied by her minion, Billie Starkz. Before she made her way out to the ring, a couple of break dancers did their thing. Starkz directed the champion's attention behind her. ECW legend, Blue Meanie, made a surprise appearance. Meanie's shirt reads "MINION MEANIE". Starkz was wearing an MIT shirt, but instead of "Minion in Training", it said "Meanie in Training". Meanie and Starkz convinced Athena to dance with them and they continued to the ring.

As they made their way to the ring, Meanie danced in the ring with Athena's opponent, Mina Shirakawa. This angered the "Fallen Goddess" and she made him leave the ring. During a recent promo, Athena referenced Meanie and ECW icon, Sandman. Meanie is a Philly native and wrestled for both ECW and WWE. In 2023, his former girlfriend and manager, Jasmin St. Claire, accused him of domestic violence.