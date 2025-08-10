Whatever Happened To ECW's Beulah McGillicutty?

Extreme Championship Wrestling, or ECW, was inarguably the most popular independent wrestling promotion of the 1990s, helping change the shape of the industry under the leadership of Paul Heyman and stars like Raven, Tommy Dreamer, and Rob Van Dam. Another recognizable name from ECW's heyday is Beulah McGillicutty (real name Trisa Hayes Laughlin), who made her debut as a valet in 1995.

McGillicutty initially accompanied Raven to the ring, immediately becoming a central part of the wrestler's feud against Dreamer. Over the course of the feud, McGillicutty found herself on the receiving end of Dreamer's offense, marking one of the ways ECW purported itself to be more extreme than the competition.

Just a few months after her debut, McGillicutty made the move from valet to wrestler, though she'd only get in the ring on occasion. To her credit, she impressed many in the ring and even refused to sell the fact that she broke her wrist when wrestling an intergender match against Bill Alfonso. By the start of 1996, McGillicutty had left Raven for Dreamer, and the partnership is one that would last through the rest of McGillicutty's career and beyond.

In 1998, around the time she turned 30, McGillicutty decided she'd had enough of wrestling. She retired from ECW, returned to college, married Dreamer in 2002, and eventually started a family when she gave birth to twins.

McGillicutty wasn't entirely finished with wrestling, however. When WWE revived the ECW brand in the mid-2000s, she made several appearances alongside Dreamer, though she has largely stayed away from the industry since. In 2012, Laughlin became a published author when she released "Gertrude the Great," a children's book about the relationship between two sisters.