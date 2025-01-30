Dark Side Of The Ring Season 6 Premiere Date Announced

VICE TV announced Thursday that "Dark Side of the Ring" will be returning for Season 6 on Tuesday, March 25. The show has been running since 2019, and has featured some of wrestling's most disturbing stories, with episodes such as "The Plane Ride from Hell," "The Double Life of Chris Kanyon," and "In The Shadow of Grizzly Smith." "Dark Side of the Ring" shared the news on X this morning, while also revealing a short trailer for Season 6. "We're back! Season 6 premieres March 25 on @VICETV. Which episode are you looking forward to the most?"

The ten wrestlers and topics for each episode of season 6 include Hell in a Cell, Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, Ludvig Borda, Billy Jack Haynes, 'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert, 'Superstar' Billy Graham, Daffney, The Original Sheik, and Muhammad Hassan.

The trailer specifically showcased WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley speaking about his infamous Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. It remains to be seen if "Dark Side of the Ring" will focus on the Hell in a Cell gimmick all together, or highlight Foley and 'Taker's match on its own. Former WWE star Mark Henry recently provided his thoughts on Dark Side of the Ring last November, saying that he formerly refused to be part of the show because he does not agree with focusing on the darker aspects of wrestling, but made an exception for the Atlas episode.