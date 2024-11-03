WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Shares Details Of Upcoming Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

A new season of "Dark Side of the Ring" is on the way and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is on board for the first time in the show's history. Henry spoke with "The Rich Eisen Show" to talk about how he was convinced to help the show in its 6th season.

"I never did 'Dark Side of The Ring' because I didn't agree with 'Dark Side of The Ring,'" Henry said of the program, as he felt the show focused too much on the darker aspects of professional wrestling. Henry wished that there was a silver lining to the show's tales of woe and misery. "Especially the way [they] paint Black people. Y'all don't paint Black people in a positive light on these shows. And they said 'If we allowed you to help produce it, you would do it?' And I said 'Yep.' So I did Tony Atlas."

Henry is especially proud of the upcoming episode about WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas, who has been a regular talking head on previous episodes of the show. Atlas is a personal favorite of Henry's as generations of Mark Henry's family liked the former WWF Tag Team Champion.

"I watch my grandmother embarrass the hell out of me because she started fanning herself when [Tony Atlas made his entrance]," Henry remembered. "Tony became who he became because he was not loved. His family threw him away."

Henry says the episode will likely air sometime around November or December but could not give a definitive date.