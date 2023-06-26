Video: Mick Foley & Undertaker Mark 25th Anniversary Of Historic WWE Hell In A Cell

This month marks the 25th anniversary of The Undertaker and Mick Foley's legendary Hell in a Cell match from King of the Ring 1998. To commemorate the occasion, WWE has posted a lengthy video of the two WWE Hall of Famers meeting up to watch their wild battle.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their unforgettable #HIAC Match, Hall of Famers @undertaker and @foleyispod reunite to watch arguably the most talked-about match in WWE history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lRgNZJmUXx — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2023

"It's become such a big part of wrestling lore that there are people who celebrate this anniversary every year by getting together and watching it," Foley said. "So I've been looking forward to this moment all year long."

"It's crazy," Undertaker said. "It's one of those matches, and there's really not that many of them that almost inevitably comes up in any kind of conversation. 'Hell in a Cell with Mick Foley.' And I'm like, 'Yeah. Yeah.' But I mean, it's just one of those kind of matches that people wanna know about."

Foley — who performed as Mankind in that classic Hell in a Cell bout with Undertaker — took a number of crazy bumps during the match, including being thrown through the commentary table from the top of the cell structure, which has become one of the most iconic moments in WWE history. "The Hardcore Legend" was also chokeslammed through the top of the cell. Undertaker went on to win the bout with a Tombstone after chokeslamming Foley onto several thumbtacks that were scattered in the ring.