Blue Meanie Believes This AEW Star Would Be A Good For For The BWO

The Blue World Order, comprised mainly of Stevie "Big Stevie Cool" Richards, "Da Blue Guy" aka The Blue Meanie, and "Hollywood" Nova, was one of the most popular groups in ECW history despite their short tenure in the company. As a parody of WCW's New World Order, the group began as a simple comedy act in 1996 to amuse Raven, but quickly became so popular that the sea of black t-shirts in the standard ECW crowd began to have large pockets of blue.

Meanie was recently a guest on Cultaholic's "Hold My Call!" podcast, where he was asked if there were any current wrestlers he would want in the BWO, to which Meanie responded with the name of a current AEW star.

"Definitely, got to have a guy like Danhausen in there," Meanie said. "The BWO, we were the comic relief. You just saw someone go through 20 tables, where do you go from there? You've got to bring them back down, let's have a little bit of a dog and pony show come in here and some comedy, and so let's have a Danhausen."

Meanie has made a cameo appearance in AEW in the past, appearing on the October 11, 2021 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation" to confront Joey Janela. Outside of AEW, Meanie had another name in mind who made a surprise appearance in AEW at the All In event, Grado.

"I love Grado, man," Meanie said. "I would have loved to have worked with Grado. I love him to death, just the entrance ... I'm glad they acknowledged him at the Wembley show."

Grado arrived at Wembley alongside Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo to confront Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh but has not had the chance to wrestle for the company since the All In pay-per-view.

