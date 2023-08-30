Grado Explains His Trepidation Leading Up To AEW All In Appearance

AEW All In took place this past Sunday in front of more than 81,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and the show was undeniably eventful both onscreen and behind the scenes. During the pre-show, Scottish wrestler Grado made an appearance, joining Paul Wight and English boxer Anthony Ogogo to confront Jeff Jarrett. Appearing on the "Cultaholic" podcast, Grado discussed how he was feeling in the lead-up to the big appearance.

Jarrett had been doing press in the U.K. leading up to All In, and during the AEW star's appearance on talkSPORT last month, Grado showed up to join the chat. After Grado poked some fun at Jarrett, the 56-year-old slapped Grado across the face and smashed a guitar over his head. This piece of promotion garnered quite a bit of attention, possibly leading to Grado's spot on the All In pre-show. However, it didn't come together right away.

Grado revealed that, despite many wrestlers texting him congratulations after the talkSPORT moment, he knew of no plans to have him there for All In. In fact, Grado didn't learn about his upcoming appearance until just a few days before the show.

"I felt so uneasy," Grado stated. "I never tweeted anything since the Jeff Jarrett thing with talkSPORT. I was like, 'I am staying out of this.' ... People were criticizing me, saying, 'Why did you [not] jump on the whole #BookGrado campaign?' [Like] I'd done with Madonna and I've done with ICW, and I ... just felt so uneasy."

Despite this, Grado's fans did the work for him, campaigning online for the wrestler to get added to the show. The former Impact Wrestling star, who also appears on the BBC sitcom "Two Doors Down," thanked fans for their support and the part they played in getting him to Wembley Stadium.

