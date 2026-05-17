WWE's IYO SKY Announces Marriage To Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion

There's a new couple in WWE, and their names are IYO SKY and Naraku.

SKY broke the news on X with a wedding photo and a joint statement celebrating their recent marriage. "The Genius of the Sky" simultaneously embraced their new "Mr. and Mrs." labels with a pair of sparkle emojis.

"Having started our paths in professional wrestling in Japan, we have each looked at different scenery and different 'skies,'" the statement read. "However, starting from this early summer, we feel a deep connection and joy in becoming colleagues and comrades taking on the challenge of the same stage across the ocean in WWE. From now on, we will support each other in our daily lives as a married couple. As WWE 'Superstars,' we will share both the lonely 'darkness"' and the glory, pushing each other to improve and striving to shine even brighter.

"Without ever forgetting our feelings of gratitude toward the fans who have supported and guided us up to this point, as well as everyone involved in the industry, we intend to push forward together to aim for even greater heights. We are still inexperienced, but we humbly ask for your continued guidance and encouragement going forward."

SKY officially joined WWE in 2018, the same year in which she appeared in the second Mae Young Classic, then "WWE NXT." Naraku's WWE debut, on the other hand, took place just a few weeks ago as he confronted current NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo on "NXT."

Prior to signing with WWE, Naraku primarily performed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was known as EVIL. Under the NJPW banner, he enjoyed one reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. SKY wrestled for NJPW's sister company STARDOM, in which she was recognized as the "ace." Two World of STARDOM Championship reigns, as well as many others in singles and tag team competition, backed her up.