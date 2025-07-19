The Stunning Evolution Of WWE Star IYO SKY

"The Genius of The Skies" IYO SKY has captured the hearts of many WWE fans since her rise in the company, which began during the 2018 Mae Young Classic and her match at WWE's historic Evolution premium live event, when she was still known as Io Shirai. SKY may not have won the tournament, but she won the attention of many in America after working her way up to the top of the Japanese wrestling scene while she was still just a teenager.

SKY has found massive success in WWE, from first being known for her dramatic stunts involving trash cans in WarGames matches to her debut on the main roster alongside Damage CTRL at SummerSlam, to now being a two-time Women's World Champion who has also held tag team gold multiple times. In her successful title defense at WrestleMania 41, SKY, alongside Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, had the only five-star match of the weekend, as rated by Dave Meltzer.

To get to the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania, however, SKY had to crawl her way up through the independent scene of Japan to make it to the country's top promotions, including Stardom, where she became one of the most decorated champions in history. Everything almost came crashing down around her at one point, however, due to a dramatic incident in which SKY was framed for drug smuggling.

After a rough period, in which SKY considered retirement, she jumped right back into the ring after being cleared and began her takeover of the professional wrestling world. From Japan, to honing her skills in Mexico, to now "WWE Raw," the former Shirai has gone through a stunning evolution.