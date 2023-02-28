Dakota Kai Says She And IYO SKY Have 'Much More To Give' After WWE Tag Team Title Loss

In the main event of "WWE Raw" on February 27, WWE Hall of Famer Lita teamed with Becky Lynch to challenged Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. After Bayley interfered in the bout, Trish Stratus made a surprise appearance to even the odds, which ultimately led to Lita pinning SKY to win the titles for the first time.

Following the loss, Kai took to Twitter and stated, "We have so much more to give. I love [IYO SKY] and [Bayley] with my whole heart." She also attached a photo of Damage CTRL holding the titles up one more time with the WrestleMania sign in the background before they inevitably lost.

It remains to be seen what exactly is next in the storyline between these teams, but there's a strong feeling Lynch, Lita, and Stratus will team up to take on all three members of Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. Bayley and Lynch have been at odds for months following the women's WarGames match in November where Lynch returned from injury and sided with Bianca Belair's team. In the weeks since, Bayley scored a singles win over "The Man" in December before Lynch emerged victorious in a steel cage match on "Raw" following the Royal Rumble.

Kai and SKY are two-time tag team champions together as they won the gold for the first time in September by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. They briefly lost the titles to Asuka and Alexa Bliss in October, but regained them days later at WWE Crown Jewel.