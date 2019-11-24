The WWE NXT brand received a big push at the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as they won the night in matches that featured RAW vs. NXT vs. SmackDown.

There were a total of 7 cross-brand matches at tonight's pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, and the NXT brand won 4 of them. The breakdowns for the matches looks like this:

RAW Brand Wins - 1

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Pre-show)

SmackDown Brand Wins - 2

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a 10-Team Battle Royal (Pre-show)

* Team SmackDown (Captain Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman) defeated Team RAW (Captain Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton) and Team NXT (Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, WWE UK Champion WALTER) in the Men's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match

NXT Brand Wins - 4

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush retained over Akira Tozawa and Kalisto (Pre-show)

* Team NXT (Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai) defeated Team RAW (Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Team SmackDown (Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross) in the Women's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeated WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeated RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in the main event

You can read our full, detailed report from the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see if this extra exposure for Team NXT translates to a boost in ratings this Wednesday night.

