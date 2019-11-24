Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

- The 2019 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois as we see fans finding their seats. Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He's joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for hour 1 of the Kickoff. They hype tonight's show.

The panel goes over tonight's card now. Coach notes that the Survivor Series main card will begin with WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. We cut to a video package on that match. Sam Roberts and JBL are on the ramp now, talking about the women's Triple Threat. They talk about how strong WWE's women's division is and brand supremacy. They send us back to the panel for a look at Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We go backstage to Paul Heyman and Sarah Schreiber. He talks about Lesnar conquering Mysterio tonight and says it's miracle or massacre. We go back to the panel and Booker says Brock is going to make Rey suffer tonight. Coach reveals that there will also be a cross-brand Tag Team Battle Royal on the Kickoff. Charly promotes Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush on the pre-show. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day is also confirmed for the pre-show now. We go to a break.

Coach sends us to a video package with highlights from WarGames last night. Sam and JBL are back at ringside. They talk about how the NXT Superstars will be beat up tonight after last night's matches. We get another break and more Survivor Series talk. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is on the panel now. He reveals the following for Team NXT in the men's match - Captain Tommaso Ciampa, WWE UK Champion WALTER, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest and Keith Lee. Michaels goes on with big praise for NXT. Cathy Kelley is backstage with NXT Champion Adam Cole now. He talks about being ready for tonight and says even though Pete Dunne is a part of the NXT movement, he will beat Dunne like he's a RAW or SmackDown star tonight. Cole goes on and walks off. We go back to the panel and HBK continues to praise Cole and Dunne. Michaels goes on about how the current generation of NXT stars are hungry and passionate. Michaels leaves the panel and Coach hypes the 15-woman match at tonight's pay-per-view. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley joins the panel from backstage. Bayley says this is her night and she's not worried about RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch or NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. We get more talk from the panel and it's time for the first match after this quick break.

Tag Team Battle Royal: The OC, The Revival, The Forgotten Sons, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Street Profits, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Breezango, Lucha House Party, Imperium, Heavy Machinery

We go to ringside and Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and Corey Graves. Greg Hamilton begins the introductions and we see the Tag Team World Cup trophy on display at ringside. The OC, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, are out first. The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are out next, followed by Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons. Jaxson Ryker is with them. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are out next. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are out next for RAW. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are out next. Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango, hit the ring next. The Lucha House Party is out next - Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are out next, led by WWE UK Champion WALTER. Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis are out last.

The bell rings and everyone starts brawling. Roode and Ziggler work on Fandango but he hangs on. Ryker tries to interfere from ringside. Cutler gets tossed and The Forgotten Sons have been eliminated. Ford dumps Dorado to eliminate LHP. The OC double teams Breeze in the corner. The Revival works on Otis. Ziggler tries to help them but Tucker makes the save. Ryder gets tossed out onto Hawkins and they have been eliminated. Ziggler and Aichner trade shots in the corner. Roode finally dumps Aichner and Imperium has been eliminated. Roode saves Ziggler from an elimination. Otis slams Ziggler and goes for the Caterpillar but The OC and The Revival team up to toss him. Heavy Machinery has been eliminated.

NXT is gone from the match after Breezango gets eliminated. The Revival gets eliminated by The OC next. It's down to The OC, Roode and Ziggler, and The Profits. The OC double teams Roode. They go for a Magic Killer but Ziggler makes the save. Ziggler ends up superkicking Gallows from the apron. The OC has been eliminated. It's down to Roode and Ziggler, and The Profits. Both teams go at it. Roode with a big Spinebuster to Dawkins. Ziggler accidentally superkicks Roode after Dawkins moves. The Profits almost get eliminated but Ford hangs on. They double team Ziggler now. Roode comes from behind and tosses Ford to the floor to get the elimination for the win.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

- After the match, Roode and Ziggler celebrate as Ziggler's music hits. We go to replays.