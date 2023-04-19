Dakota Kai Cites WWE Clash At The Castle As The Moment Damage CTRL Started Clicking

A new creative era for WWE kicked off at SummerSlam 2022 when Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai formed Damage CTRL. Since then, the faction has taken part in a number of marquee tag team matches. While speaking to WrestleZone during WrestleMania weekend, Dakota Kai named the moment that she believes things started clicking for them as a unit.

"I feel like, for us — and this has been an idea that Bayley's wanted to do for years now, like a group. And I think the moment that it clicked for us was probably at like Clash at the Castle," Kai said. "That was such a big win for us, and that was such an iconic — in Wales, Cardiff, the crowd was amazing. Everything just worked out for us in that match. I think that was a good moment for us."

Clash at the Castle in September marked the first time that Kai, SKY, and Bayley ever teamed together. In the opening match of that premium live event, they were able to defeat Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag bout that truly kicked off a months-long feud between the teams, culminating in the first women's WarGames match to take place on WWE's main roster.

Following two runs with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Damage CTRL had a "generational" bout at WrestleMania 39 where they took on Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus. SKY is currently the number one contender to Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship, and recent apprehension from Bayley — coupled with the looming WWE Draft — has led to speculation that the trio may be splitting up soon.

