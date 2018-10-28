Who Won The 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament? (Photos, Video)

Toni Storm won the 2018 Mae Young Classic by defeating Io Shirai in the finals of the tournament at tonight's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

The match went fairly quick and was called by women's referee Jessica Karr. There were several MYC competitors in the crowd watching the match, including the injured Tegan Nox and WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. There was a post-match segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato greeting the competitors with flowers. Storm took home the MYC trophy with her big win.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's finals: