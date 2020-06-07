Io Shirai is your new WWE NXT Women's Champion.
The main event of tonight's NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event saw Shirai win a Triple Threat over Rhea Ripley and the former champion, Charlotte Flair.
This is Shirai's first title reign in NXT. Flair won the title back during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 on April 5, by defeating Ripley in singles action.
Below are a few shots from tonight's Takeover main event from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
Her house. Her brutality. #NXTTakeOver @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/gq0PQoHQuE— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
.@shirai_io is art. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/dNDHEd0AsH— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
This isn't a house anymore, it's a CASTLE.#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE has ARRIVED! ?? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/gUN9rzToiu— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
She is a wrathful queen. #NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/UtI3Y1vo1A— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 8, 2020
Is @RheaRipley_WWE seeing ???? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/DeRNCSty8W— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 8, 2020
#TheQueen is always just one step ahead. #NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/QPrR0PEYht— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
This is an absolute WAR for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House!!@MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/noGx0qOlW9— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
She ???????? the sky. ??#NXTTakeOver @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/SzFgPE1wU9— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Dirtiest player in the game. ??#NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/yWL82oRFnQ— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 8, 2020
KEEP YOUR EYES ON IO SHIRAI.— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Sorry, keep your eyes on our NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion @shirai_io!!!!! #NXTTakeOver #AndNew @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/f0dMDLrnBq
We love you to the ??and back.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
You deserve it, CHAMP. #AndNew #NXTTakeOver @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/lafLRidAXo
There's a NEW queen in @WWENXT.— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 8, 2020
Your winner AND NEEEWWWW NXT Women's Champion, @shirai_io! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/cZwmKO37YD
WHOSE HOUSE?@shirai_io's HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/NV95DyG5uX— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 8, 2020
Heck of a match!!!!— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) June 8, 2020
Huge congratulations to @shirai_io ???????????? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/i1su7OE6DX
¡IO SHIRAI ES CAMPEONA DE NXT! #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse pic.twitter.com/NqynAUCyFh— De las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) June 8, 2020