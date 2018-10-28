WWE Evolution: Toni Storm Vs. Io Shirai (Mae Young Classic Finals)

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

We go to the ring for the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. They show the trophy that the winner will receive. We see referee Jessica Karr in the middle of the ring waiting. We also see some of the other MYC competitors in the crowd. Toni Storm is out first, followed by Io Shirai as Kayla Braxton does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth to start. Storm takes Shirai down but they trade holds on the mat now. They break and shake hands. They lock up again and trade more holds. Storm with the first 2 count. Shirai shows off some and dropkicks Storm. Shirai kips up for a pop. Shirai stomps on Storm and shows off some, taking Storm right into a submission. Shirai keeps Storm grounded as she tries to make it to the ropes. She finally does and the hold is broken. Storm manages to land a big suplex to turn it around. Shirai ends up dropkicking Storm from the apron after she hesitated. Shirai runs the ring, jumps up top and nails a huge moonsault from the top to the floor on Storm.

They battle on the apron now and trade shots & counters. Storm hits a German suplex on the apron and Shirai falls to the floor. They come back in and trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Shirai unloads. More back and forth between the two. Shirai gets a very close 2 count after a springboard sunset flip. Shirai with stiff double knees in the corner. Shirai drags Storm over and walks over her. Shirai goes to the top for the Asahi moonsault but Storm gets her knees up. Storm hits a second Storm Zero for the fairly quick win.

Winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic: Toni Storm

After the match, Storm celebrates as we see other MYC competitors in the crowd clapping. Storm celebrates as Shirai recovers on the mat. We go to replays. Storm hugs Shirai as her music plays. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato are in the ring now with flowers. Kayla announces Storm as the winner of the tournament as she hugs Triple H, Stephanie and Sara. Cole congratulates all 32 competitors from this year's tournament as Storm celebrates.

