Eric Bischoff Talks Recent Development That Makes Him Respect AEW's Tony Khan

Eric Bischoff hasn't been shy to voice his criticism of Tony Khan as a booker, often blasting the creative direction of AEW. However, during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff expressed his respect for Khan in how he's handled the ALS diagnosis of "Rebel" Tanea Brooks.

"Good on Tony," Bischoff expressed. "I want to shoutout to Rebel, saw what she's going through, and also heard her being grateful to Tony Khan, which makes me really respect the guy, so good on you, Tony!"

During an emotional social media post, Rebel shared her ALS diagnosis and expressed that while she's not been given a timeframe at this stage, her condition is terminal. While she confirmed that she has had trouble walking and talking and that all of her functions will soon decline, she seemed hopeful for the future and having a chance to prepare for the inevitable.

Bischoff also praised Khan for not being as focused on the bottom line when it comes to AEW, and acknowledged how this has allowed Khan to support many of the people who work for him – like Rebel – during extremely difficult times. The Blade, another AEW talent, has gone on record in recent months to praise Khan for specifically keeping him employed while he's had to deal with spinal fusion and several other back surgeries. The Blade claimed that AEW even took care of the surgery fees, physical therapy fees, and his day-to-day expenses for the past year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.