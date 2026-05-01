AEW Star Tanea Brooks (AKA Rebel) Reveals ALS Diagnosis

After a two-year medical journey of twists and turns, AEW star Tanea Brooks (also known as Rebel) finally has the answer she's been looking for. Unfortunately, its outcome is far from promising.

In a series of videos posted to X, Brooks confirmed that while she was awaiting surgery for her previously diagnosed lung cancer, doctors at the Mayo Clinic revealed that her other ongoing health concerns, such as difficulties talking and walking, were attributed to Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS. In Rebel's case, her ALS has reached the terminal stage.

"First, I want to say thank you for all of your prayers because for those who know, it's been a two-year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong. Finally, our prayers have been answered," she said. "The thing is, sometimes, we don't want to hear that answer to our prayers. And so, while I was waiting to have lung surgery for the masses on my lungs, the doctors at Mayo finally found what's going on. The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS. There is not a lot of research behind ALS, and we don't know how long I have, but it explains why I have trouble walking and talking. All of my functions will soon decline. But now we can prepare for the future and what is to come."

Visibly emotional, Brooks went on to thank AEW CEO Tony Khan and colleagues for supporting her throughout her health troubles. She also thanked her fans and friends for the flood of prayers they extended her across social media along the way. Fans last saw Brooks in an AEW ring in August 2022 for a dark match.

"Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing," the 47-year-old added. "I love you."

We at Wrestling Inc. would like to send our best wishes to Brooks and her family during this difficult time.