Backstage News On Rebel's Current AEW Status

AEW star Rebel hasn't been seen on the company's weekly programming since her friend and ally Britt Baker turned babyface earlier this year. This has led to speculation about her current status with the company, but Fightful Select has confirmed that she's reportedly still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

However, while she is technically still part of the roster, current plans for Rebel remain up in the air. According to the report, she hasn't been seen much backstage in recent times, but there have been some internal talks about bringing her back into the fold. That said, the report doesn't indicate a timeframe for fans to expect her to return, nor does it mention any details that emerged from the discussions. What's more, Rebel is no longer working with the hair and makeup department.

The report also states that there aren't any plans for Rebel to wrestle for now. The AEW star recently claimed that she wants to wrestle on the independent circuit next year, but it's unknown if that would mean leaving AEW to do so. AEW is known for letting its roster members work for other promotions, so she may remain with the company while competing elsewhere.

Britt Baker has also been absent from AEW television recently, which could also have factored into Rebel's hiatus. However, it remains to be seen if the aforementioned discussions about Rebel's possible role on TV will involve re-teaming with Baker, should anything come of those plans. Rebel has been part of AEW since 2019, having previously worked for WWE and Impact Wrestling.