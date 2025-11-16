AEW Star Rebel Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

Amidst her absence from All Elite Wrestling television, Rebel has faced a number of health issues, one of which she initially believed to be cryptococcal pneumonia, presented as a mass on her lung. As revealed in a new Instagram video, however, Rebel later discovered it was actually lung cancer.

"As you know, May of 2024, I was hospitalized for what I thought was cryptococcal pneumonia, which is fungal masses on my lungs. I went a year long on antifungals, and after a year of antifungals, I was not getting better," she said. "Along the way, it wasn't a very smooth sailing journey to where I am right now. There was infections, ruptures, tumors, so I had to address those as well.

"And after a year of not getting better, I decided to go to the Mayo Clinic and see if I could get treated by them. They found that it was not cryptococcal pneumonia this whole time and that it is primary pulmonary lymphoma, which is cancer in the lungs. If there is a best case scenario, then I have it, so that's good."

Following the reveal of her primary pulmonary lymphoma (PPL) diagnosis, Rebel noted that she is currently battling an infection that is being treated with IV antibiotics. Once those antibiotics are finished and her respective infection has fully cleared, the AEW star then plans to undergo a third bronchoscopy, which will determine the best course of treatment — chemo, radiation or immunotherapy — for her PPL. Rebel hopes to begin her lung cancer treatment in January 2026.