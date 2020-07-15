Some of the best things in pro wrestling happen organically. As is the case with Dr. Britt Baker on All Elte Wrestling television. The shoot dentist has really clicked with viewers and gained momentum each week, even while recovering from injury. The addition of Rebel, or "Reba" according to Baker, as the dedicated friend and assistant is also catching steam. Rebel, who many fans remember from Impact Wrestling, recalls seeing up the initial video in Baker's dental office.

"She needed someone to speak on her behalf. I was there," Rebel said. "She was going through the rules and all that stuff. I said I would do the interview, and we did it. It got a good response, and they liked our dynamic. We kept on working together.

"...I'm just extremely grateful to Britt and Tony [Khan] and Cody [Rhodes] and Kenny [Omega] and everyone who has allowed this to continue and supports it. And all the fans who are receptive to it, or not. I just have had a blast with Dr. Baker and hope it continues. I'm just extremely grateful for the opportunity."

Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, met Baker first at the independent show AIW Girls Night Out 19 in 2017. Gail Kim was the special referee, making it all the more memorable.

"We live near each other. We definitely do things outside of wrestling. I want to say shopping," she said. "We go to lunch, dinner, brunch, breakfast. We go shopping. We watch wrestling. Just your typical stuff girls do."

Along with being a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and well traveled pro wrestler, Rebel is also a talented hair stylist and makeup artist. Before appearing on Dynamite each week, many fans may not know she is able to put those skills to use in this role.

"I originally started with AEW doing makeup and hair. I'm still a part of that. I still do the makeup and hair. I obviously do it for Britt. That's how this all came about. I did makeup and hair before wrestling," she said.

"I also did it at Impact Wrestling while I wrestled for Impact Wrestling. I was doing the girls makeup and hair and then going out and having a match, which is extremely stressful. Makeup and hair is my second passion. I would say wrestling is my first passion. Both I enjoy very much. I'm grateful and blessed to do what I love to do for a living."

She describes each AEW as a blank canvas. Each brings its own challenges and unique presentation.

"I love making the girls feel beautiful. I love doing character makeup because you get to be more free artistically with it," Rebel said. "All the girls are fun to do for different reasons. To me, I look at makeup as art. Every artist has different pieces they like for different reasons.

"Nyla is always fun to do. Every time I've done her makeup I believe she has won, so I think I'm good luck. Kris [Statlander] is fun too because it's obviously different from the norm. I love doing the dark grungy look and character work and the glam look. They are all a lot of fun. I don't know if I can pick one because I like them all."

On if we'll see Rebel in an AEW ring any time soon, she's open to it.

"I definitely had a blast working with Britt. I don't know if there are any plans for me to wrestle," she added. "I will always bring my boots just in case."

