AEW Star Talks Spinal Fusion Surgery, Says Tony Khan Paid For Procedure & Rehab

AEW President Tony Khan has often been praised by his employees as a caring boss who consistently goes the extra mile to check in on his stars, especially those who have been signed to the promotion since 2019. Once a regular act on television, The Butcher and The Blade have been off television for a long time, which seems to have largely been because of The Blade undergoing hefty surgery that Khan allegedly paid for.

"I had a back fusion, spinal fusion, on September 10th of '24. It's been about a year now, and I'm getting close to going back to doctors, getting cleared, the whole thing," he revealed during an appearance on the "Talk'N Shop Podcast." The Blade explained that when it comes to back issues, surgery is often the last option, and he had to undergo several physical therapies and shots beforehand. "I've been wrestling 25 years, you know, I've had a bad back for a long time. Like, AEW f**king took care of my surgery, they took care of my physical therapy, like they've been taking care of me for like over a year now; I'm really, really grateful for that job."

Blade also expressed that it's been weird taking bumps since his surgery. "I've been wrestling 25 years and to not, like, be in a ring for a year now, weird." Despite this, he added that the "scary stuff" is over and now he's just excited to get back into the ring. When giving the details of his back injury, Blade explained that he injured his very last vertebrae – or the L5s1 – which is usually the vertebrae fused in back surgeries.