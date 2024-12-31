Orange Cassidy Explains Why AEW President Tony Khan Is 'Incredible' And 'The Best' Boss

Despite wrestling fans and media alike having mixed opinions on AEW President Tony Khan creatively, there's no doubt that most of the talent on the roster love working for him, with stars such as Daniel Garcia, Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone all vocalizing their appreciation for him as a boss. Most recently, AEW star Orange Cassidy provided his thoughts on working for Khan in an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," expressing how thankful he is for his boss.

"Tony Khan is incredible; his generosity, his openness to professional wrestling and different types of professional wrestling. His ability to identify great professional wrestling and allowing those professional wrestlers to do what they do best. He's extremely generous. Throughout the pandemic, he was a person that the whole company and their families relied on and he did not sway from holding us all up, so yeah, he's the best."

Cassidy also commented on AEW's growth, being impressed with how many milestones the upstart promotion has achieved in just five years of existence. He also credited Khan for being able to fit so many talented wrestlers under one roster, even though hiring too many talents is one of the biggest criticisms regularly lobbied at the AEW boss. However, there's no denying that Cassidy is a fan of his boss, and he wants to continue focusing on giving him and the company's fans the best version of himself inside the ring.

