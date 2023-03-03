Britt Baker Discusses Relationship With Tony Khan And Current Position On The Card

All Elite Wrestling's Britt Baker quickly established herself as the face of the women's roster as the first female wrestler signed to the company, and has been a mainstay on the show since its inception in 2019. Despite having tons of success, Baker has not held the AEW Women's Championship since March 2022, losing her belt to Thunder Rosa and failing in all her opportunities at reclaiming the title since.

Although Baker has achieved a lot of success at such an early stage, having just started wrestling in 2015, Baker has hit a bit of a tough road as of late, being used less and less on AEW television. When speaking on her current situation in AEW during an exclusive interview with Fox Sports Australia, Baker mentioned her issues with not having weekly matches or promos, stating that she tries "not to bother" or bug Tony Khan because "there are 100s of other wrestlers texting him on a daily basis." The "DMD" continued to explain her relationship with the AEW owner, stating that when she was champion she'd keep in contact with him "several times a week" to discuss different ideas back and forth. Baker said she really appreciated the honesty from her boss, calling it "one of the most helpful tools anyone can ever give you when you're learning your craft."

"I couldn't ask for a better boss than Tony Khan and he has helped me so much growing as a performer, as a wrestler, as a human being. He's really a special guy and we're lucky to work for him," Baker said.