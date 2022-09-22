Facts About Britt Baker Only Hardcore Fans Know

Putting forth the effort to train for professional wrestling is a major feat within itself and Britt Baker not only did that, but also juggled the challenges of medical school at the same time. In 2015, shortly after completing her undergraduate studies at Penn State University, Baker made her debut with International Wrestling Cartel (via Pitt Alumni). Shortly after, Britt also began her studies in Dental Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. While studying, she joined the training sessions at Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) which was based out of Cleveland, Ohio in hopes of honing her skills.

Britt Baker mentioned in an interview with MEL Magazine that she felt like an outcast in dental school, because being a wrestler at the same time was certainly not the norm. In the interview she said, "Dental students don't think it's cool if you're a wrestler; they think it's cool if you get straight As and become an oral surgeon." Britt Baker admits that early into her career, she didn't really know what Independent Wrestling was and had to "whip out [her] trusty YouTube App" to start her "research." After scouring independent wrestling on YouTube, she saw some of her favorite wrestlers like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. This gave her the reality check she needed that one day she could be a huge star just like them.