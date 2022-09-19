Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About WWE Raw

Three things are certain in this world: death, taxes, and "Monday Night Raw" airing on Monday nights. "Raw" is oftentimes dubbed "the longest running weekly episodic television show in history," which has some pieces of truth with a few weasel words mixed in. "Monday Night Raw," as WWE themselves note, does indeed have the most episodes for a show that runs live on a weekly basis, clocking in at over 1,500 episodes. That being said, there are shows that have been on the air for more years, such as "The Simpsons." The difference is, these shows have not produced new episodes on a weekly basis all year long.

Throughout the years, WWE has added and dropped programming in their weekly line-up, but "Monday Night Raw" has been a staple since it started in January of 1993. A lot has happened throughout that monstrous amount of programming and "Raw" has gone through changes to its appearance, the way in which storylines are presented, and the talent that is featured weekly. "Monday Night Raw" has given fans many memorable matches, feuds, and segments, but there are many pieces about the history of "Raw" that's often forgotten about.