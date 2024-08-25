Mercedes Mone Explains Difference Between WWE & AEW In Letter Published By UK Website

For ten years, WWE fans knew her as Sasha Banks. Now, she is known as Mercedes Mone, the TBS Champion for All Elite Wrestling. Ahead of her latest title defense against Britt Baker at AEW All In, Mone published a letter through The Independent UK, explaining the differences between WWE and AEW.

"The difference between the two companies is night and day," Mone wrote. "In WWE you have no idea what you'll be doing week to week, but here I have space to be heard. Along with [AEW President] Tony Khan and with my friend and personal writer Jennifer Pepperman, there's time to sit down and really plan out the kinds of stories we want to tell. I'm treated with genuine respect, and I really feel seen in a way I sometimes haven't before. I love it so much here."

Much like Mone, former WWE stars Adam Copeland, Saraya, and Miro have circled AEW's collaborative nature, especially in the creative department, as one of its appealing qualities. According to Copeland, WWE's more rigid creative process partly stems from there being outside factors to answer to, such as sponsors and shareholders. As Mone also points out, WWE also had a tendency, more so under the Vince McMahon regime, to sometimes switch creative plans last minute. WWE's creative department has since shifted into the control of Paul "Triple H" Levesque following Mone's departure from the company in 2022.

Mone first arrived to AEW at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" on March 13. Since then, she has returned to in-ring competition, notably defeating Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. Mone now also possesses the NJPW STRRONG Women's Championship, courtesy of a win over Stephanie Vaquer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.