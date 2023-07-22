Saraya Discusses The Collaborative Nature Of AEW Creative

There are a number of things that set AEW apart from WWE. Aside from the different rosters and the approaches to working with other promotions, another major area that sets them apart is how each promotion handles the creative process. After spending some time in each company, Saraya has recently provided some insight into the different methods.

While speaking to "Inside The Ropes," the former WWE Superstar discussed her experience with the storylines and promos that shaped her character. Previously, stars like Miro and Mercedes Martinez have expressed how much more collaborative the process is when it comes to Tony Khan versus Vince McMahon, and Saraya agreed.

She shared that her plan was to debut in AEW as a heel, but Khan felt that she would work better in her match against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. as a babyface. He also wanted to pair her with Toni Storm as a way to protect the multi-time champion after the neck injury that put her on the shelf for over five years. Since the duo were real-life friends, there were no qualms about the pairing.

Then, shortly after that match at Full Gear 2022, Saraya would get her wish to turn heel. She and Storm joined forces with Ruby Soho to become The Outcasts and start a feud with the company's homegrown talent such as Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue, to name a few. As this story continues to unfold over the course of many weeks, the "Scream Queen" says that this period is probably the most fun she's had in wrestling.

"We want to do a slow burn story," she explained. "We don't want to have a microwave story, we want to have an oven story where we take our time with it and have fun and really sink our teeth into it."