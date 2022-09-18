Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting

AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.

Primarily, people backstage felt that Moxley, Jericho, and Danielson were the best people to go to in a time of uncertainty following such a chaotic end to the previous PPV. Jericho, who has been a key figurehead in AEW from the very beginning, was quick to step up as a locker room leader in the absence of Punk, Omega, and the Young Bucks. Moxley has similarly been a consistently respected top guy within the company since the company's first event. Furthermore, while Danielson has only been with the company for a year, his role in mentoring younger talent has been frequently noted since arriving in the company at "All Out" 2021.

A member of the AEW roster present for the talent meeting commended all three men for helping ease the tensions in the locker room following the tumultuous situation. While it was said that the meeting wasn't directly negative toward those involved in the post-"All Out" melee, an unnamed AEW talent did say that a "big part of Punk's promo was about people who hadn't been anywhere or done anything, and there were three guys who have done almost everything he's done if not more leading the charge."