Adam Copeland Compares AEW's Tony Khan To WWE's Vince McMahon And Triple H

Last year, Adam "Edge" Copeland departed WWE upon the expiration of his contract and signed a deal with AEW, becoming one of only a few wrestlers to have worked under AEW boss Tony Khan, WWE's current CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. While speaking with "Notsam Wrestling," the "Rated R Superstar" was asked what he thinks makes those three individuals good at what they do.

"With Paul [Levesque] and Tony [Khan], they're fans," Copeland said. "I think Vince [McMahon] is to a degree, but I think he looks at it from more the business and more of the global thing. But at the heart of this thing, Hunter was a fan and Tony was a fan, so I think they come at it from that mindset. I think that might be the difference ... I think that the biggest difference I'd have to say I notice between the two companies is that with WWE now, it's a publicly traded company. There's the sponsors. There's a lot of different things to answer to. And with AEW, there's just a lot of freedom."

Copeland made similar remarks about Levesque in the summer of 2022, after "The Game" became the head of WWE creative following McMahon's initial retirement amid sexual misconduct allegations. Copeland said Levesque would book WWE shows from a "fan perspective" because of his passion for the business. Levesque's current creative regime, which has led to WWE breaking various company records in recent times, has been widely praised by fans and wrestling personalities. Meanwhile, Khan's booking of AEW often receives a polarizing response.

