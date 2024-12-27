Orange Cassidy Comments On AEW's Growth And Large Roster

Orange Cassidy feels fortunate to have been with AEW since the very first show. He has seen AEW grow to become the third most valuable combat sports brand in the world behind WWE and UFC. Growth has also meant that AEW's roster has gotten bigger year on year, and an interview with Mike Jones, Cassidy explains how it has felt to see AEW evolve in the past five years.

"It's been a very long five years if that makes any sense," Cassidy said. "Especially going through the pandemic very early on in the company's history, we were only like three months, four months, five months in, and then we had to shut down with the pandemic. Then we, coming back, we had like a little second honeymoon phase going back out on the road and stuff, and just getting that energy back...The company has grown so much, I mean I don't know how we could fit any more phenomenal wrestlers in this roster but somehow Tony [Khan] does it."

Cassidy mentioned that he has seen AEW achieve so many huge milestones in such a short space of time, such as breaking the highest paid attendance record at Wembley Stadium for All In London 2023. He rounded off by saying that at times, it can be hard keeping up with how quickly AEW evolves, but he is happy just giving the fans the best version of Orange Cassidy.

