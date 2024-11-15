Orange Cassidy Explains Why He Feels 'Fortunate' In AEW
AEW star Orange Cassidy is one of the most consistently featured wrestlers in the promotion, and he's also one of wrestling highest merch sellers. Cassidy appeared on the "Battleground Podcast," where he commented on the way in which he's been utilized in AEW and the current creative path he's on right now.
"I feel very fortunate that I'm allowed to [have a darker storyline]. I think if it — If I weren't in AEW, you wouldn't be allowed to see me evolve and be able to do something like this," Cassidy proclaimed, further pointing out that even though he looks the same, he's a much different wrestler than he was five years ago. Cassidy explained that his style, despite how much it was liked, isn't the same anymore. "I think AEW gives professional wrestlers like me the opportunity to evolve."
Cassidy further noted that AEW is trying to reach a deeper level of art with its storytelling, and admits that he gets stressed out when these pivotal moments are placed on his shoulders. "When I have to do something like that, that is not typically what I do, there is an immense amount of pressure for me to hit a home run because I only get so many and I need to make those count," he explained.
The darker elements of Cassidy's character have been explored in his current feud with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders faction. Despite the storyline allowing him to evolve, however, he has no idea what the future holds.
Orange Cassidy has no idea what Jon Moxley's next move will be
Orange Cassidy will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 23. Cassidy has been one of the main players taking the fight straight to Moxley, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir, who have been violently taking over AEW. According to "Freshly Squeezed," the storyline is real and it is violent.
"Jon Moxley is dangerous, like, they are ending careers." he pointed out. "I don't know what he will do next, and what they will do next."
Cassidy then explained that he always tries to do the opposite of what people expect of him to get the advantage, and Moxley shares this mentality. "After wrestling him twice, I thought I had a pretty good grasp on it, but now I don't know what he's going to do or what will happen next or when he'll show up, too," Cassidy claimed.
The star further noted that Moxley differs from other wrestlers who claim to take over spaces, as he's not just talking about it, but he's actually doing it. However, it remains to be seen how Cassidy will fare against the Death Riders leader at Full Gear.
