Report Analyzes How WBD Valued AEW Media Rights In Relation To WWE

The facts and figures Wrestlenomics produced were using the value of AEW's deal as $168 Million per year. as that was the median between the figure originally reported ($150 Million) and the figure that was later confirmed ($185 Million). However, Wrestlenomics does believe there is something to that extra $35 Million.

They believe that the extra $35 Million difference is not cash. Instead, it's possibly due to the report that WBD has an active minority equity stake in AEW, meaning that they own a portion of the company. It could also attribute to "other in-kind values" WBD will give to AEW across the next three years, which has, once again, not officially been confirmed by either party, but has been heavily reported on since the deal was announced. Wrestlenomics noted that equity will always have a speculative value, such as share prices in public companies that can change in the blink of an eye. What this means is that some reports might be overestimating the different values in WBD's equity in AEW, which could lose, or even gain value over time depending on different circumstances.

All this number-crunching does not take into account the financial situation surrounding AEW's pay-per-view distribution on MAX, which will commence later on in 2025. Nor does it factor in the potential deal surrounding "AEW Shockwave," which carries its own financial value. "Shockwave" is currently being shopped around as a one-hour show for broadcast television, as WBD holds the exclusive cable rights to AEW, meaning that if the spiritual successor to "AEW Rampage" was to find a home, it would have to be on a nationally broadcast channel like FOX, ABC, or CBS to name a few.