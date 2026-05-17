WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Saw DSOTR Episode As 'Opportunity'

Later this summer, season seven of "Dark Side of the Ring" will kick off with a three-part special covering TNA Wrestling and its co-founder Jeff Jarrett. According to Jeff, the possibility of spotlighting the story initially took him some time to consider. Once he saw it through a wider lens, though, that pondering pivoted to excitement.

"The Dark Side of the Ring for the most part, the endings don't turn out positive," Jeff said on the "My World" podcast. "When they approached me, I had to think through it. And then I'm thinking, my god, what a freaking opportunity, because there have been some highs and lows of not just my career, but TNA's career as well.

" ... Prior to this, making the Variety [press] release, I don't know how many times people have come up to me and said, 'My god, I watched that episode of fill-in-the-blank. Man, you guys, it's just a whole different world of business.' That's what people don't really understand," Jeff continued. "Evan is now on the seventh season, on looking at it. And yes, sometimes it really paints not the prettiest picture, but for me to get the opportunity to be a part of a story that there is by the grace of God an unbelievable happy ending."

Jeff and his father Jerry Jarrett launched TNA, then known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action, in 2002. The promotion's affiliation with the National Wrestling Alliance and its championships later ended in 2007, with TNA's own branded titles, such as the TNA World Heavyweight and World Tag Team Championships, debuting the same year. A couple more company name changes later, TNA is now owned by Anthem Sports. Carlos Silva serves as the TNA President, while wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer resides as TNA's Head of Talent Relations.