WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Saw DSOTR Episode As 'Opportunity'
Later this summer, season seven of "Dark Side of the Ring" will kick off with a three-part special covering TNA Wrestling and its co-founder Jeff Jarrett. According to Jeff, the possibility of spotlighting the story initially took him some time to consider. Once he saw it through a wider lens, though, that pondering pivoted to excitement.
"The Dark Side of the Ring for the most part, the endings don't turn out positive," Jeff said on the "My World" podcast. "When they approached me, I had to think through it. And then I'm thinking, my god, what a freaking opportunity, because there have been some highs and lows of not just my career, but TNA's career as well.
" ... Prior to this, making the Variety [press] release, I don't know how many times people have come up to me and said, 'My god, I watched that episode of fill-in-the-blank. Man, you guys, it's just a whole different world of business.' That's what people don't really understand," Jeff continued. "Evan is now on the seventh season, on looking at it. And yes, sometimes it really paints not the prettiest picture, but for me to get the opportunity to be a part of a story that there is by the grace of God an unbelievable happy ending."
Jeff and his father Jerry Jarrett launched TNA, then known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action, in 2002. The promotion's affiliation with the National Wrestling Alliance and its championships later ended in 2007, with TNA's own branded titles, such as the TNA World Heavyweight and World Tag Team Championships, debuting the same year. A couple more company name changes later, TNA is now owned by Anthem Sports. Carlos Silva serves as the TNA President, while wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer resides as TNA's Head of Talent Relations.
Jarrett Says There's 'Definitely' A Story To Tell With TNA
"Dark Side of the Ring" will detail many of the events that occurred in between and even preceding TNA's official founding. For Jeff, part of that "in between" included the fractured personal relationship between he and his father. Fortunately, the Jarretts were able to overcome it, with Jeff now curious as to what his late father would have said in the special if he were still alive.
"There's definitely a story," Jeff said. "That goes without saying. I had thoughts over the last week too, that my dad, to get his thoughts on it. He was very aware of the highs and lows. That venture that we started in '02 put a rift between us in the worst kind of way, but we came through it as a father-son [duo] and out the other the end, and I hate to say live to tell about it. So in a real positive deal. I'm excited for it to come out. I think it's a real opportunity to kind of tell the story."
In addition to Jeff Jarrett, "Dark Side of the Ring" viewers will see insight from Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and former TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy. Matt recently confirmed that he and his brother Jeff spoke in long-form interviews about their history with Jeff, including their first interaction with him and when he and the late Owen Hart asked to put the WWE Tag Team Championships on The Hardy Boyz. Matt and Jeff also talked about their respective runs in TNA as well as the current state of the company.
Former TNA investor turned President Dixie Carter will not be featured after reportedly declining multiple pitches to appear and be interviewed. Carter appeared at TNA's AMC debut in January 2026, though she was met with a sea of boos.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.