Dark Side Of The Ring Set For Season 7 Return, Details On Premiere Episode

Pro wrestling is full of big characters, pyro, loud music, and death-defying leaps. For all its glitz and glamour, there has long been a dark, seedy underbelly from the biggest company in the world to the tiny independent promotion the next town over. Thanks to the internet, books, podcasts, and TV shows, we're learning more of the sport's dirty little secrets. "Dark Side of the Ring" has spent six seasons giving in-depth accounts of some of these stories, often from the people that directly lived them and can give a firsthand perspective.

The show will return for its seventh season on July 7 and will air its first ever three-part series on Total Nonstop Action (TNA) with TNA co-founder and wrestler, Jeff Jarrett. In an exclusive with Variety, creators and executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner say the upcoming season is their most ambitious yet. "That's especially true with our three-part exploration of TNA Wrestling, where Jeff Jarrett's journey of redemption and resilience gives us a unique lens into the highs, struggles, and lasting impact of the foundational years of the company. It's a perfect example of how compelling and ultimately human these stories really are."

Along with the episodes onTNA, another topic "Dark Side of The Ring" will explore is the infamous match between Samoa Joe and Necro the Butcher. They will also tell the stories of Missy Hyatt, Zach Gowen, Big Boss Man, Paul Orndorff, and Rick Wilson. Wilson was a former exotic dancer who portrayed "The Renegade", a generic version of Ultimate Warrior.

When the series premieres in July, VICE will air two back-to-back episodes before moving back to one episode per week on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET.