As we’ve noted, WWE has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media for apparently changing WALTER’s ring name to “Gunther Stark.”

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has chimed in with his views via Twitter, sympathizing with The Ring General over the apparent name change.

Man….if what I’m hearing is real…. Poor Walter.

Besides Lee, former WWE star Lance Storm also posted his reaction. The tweets can be seen below. As noted, the criticism of the new name stems from the fact that “Günther Stark” was the name of a U-Boat Commander who served in World War II in the Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany.

After defeating Roderick Strong in the main event of this week’s NXT 2.0, WALTER interrupted the ring announcer and declared that the winner of the match was “Gunther.” For what it’s worth, WWE’s Twitter account or website has yet to acknowledge WALTER’s new name.

Need I remind everyone Vince saw me as the partying dancing guy. Gunther is too much of a stretch all of a sudden? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 19, 2022

