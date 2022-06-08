WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to Instagram today and shared the progression of his torn pec bruising.

Hours before Sunday’s “Hell In A Cell,” WWE had confirmed Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral while training. An injured Rhodes would still wrestle Seth Rollins in the main event and win.

During the match, fans, as well as other wrestlers, had reacted to the massive bruising on the right side of Rhodes’ chest.

After the “Hell in the Cell” premium live event, Rhodes had addressed the crowd and revealed that it was his decision to still work the match.

The night after, on Monday at “Raw,” Rhodes gave an update on his future. He teased that if some miracle were to occur, he would want to return to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase and go on to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Near the end of the promo, Seth Rollins would attack Rhodes and hit a curb stomp onto his injured shoulder and chest area. Rollins then would hit him with a sledgehammer.

As noted, The American Nightmare is set to undergo surgery this Thursday.

Below are the screenshots from Cody Rhodes’ Instagram story:

