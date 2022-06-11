Cody Rhodes could be facing a lengthy layoff.

During the 6/10 episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that Cody Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months following surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon.

“After a vicious attack by Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Rhodes had successful surgery on Thursday by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas to reattach his pectoral tendon. Rhodes will face a long recovery and will be unable to compete for nine months,” WWE stated.

Rhodes last appeared on WWE programming on this past week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, just 24 hours after he impressively competed in a Match of The Year contender against Seth Rollins inside of a Hell In A Cell at the namesake premium live event.

Rumors started swirling about Rhodes’ injury status after he was removed from a WWE live event in Champaign, Illinois on June 4, just one day before the aforementioned Hell In A Cell event. Many fans were then left speculating about what had happened to Rhodes and if he would be able to compete at the premium live event.

Mere hours ahead of Hell In A Cell, WWE confirmed Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral while training for the match against Rollins but the company also confirmed that Rhodes was adamant he would still compete in the brutal match against Rollins. Rhodes went on to not only compete in a 20+ minute Hell In A Cell match against Rollins but also managed to pick up the victory. Following the show, Rhodes addressed the fans in attendance letting them know that it was his decision to wrestle that evening.

Wrestling Inc. will continue to provide any updates on the status of Cody Rhodes.

