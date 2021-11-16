Kenny Omega lost his AEW World Championship at Full Gear this past Saturday. However, that was not the only problem for The Elite member on Saturday night.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Kenny Omega will be getting medically checked out on Wednesday for a whole litany of things. While he didn’t reveal any specific injury problem, Meltzer noted that Omega has been working through all kinds of things for a few months.

Meltzer noted that Omega wanted to push through due to being champion. Plus, he wanted to finish the story with Adam Page. He also spoke about how over the last three years Omega has been suffering from vertigo.

Omega has had to deal with the ring-spinning while he was in the ring, which Meltzer noted Omega has had to compensate for. At the moment, it is unclear whether or not The Elite star will need to take any time off. It was mentioned that it wouldn’t be clear until at least the end of the week.

Kenny Omega was not the only AEW star to deal with a knock following the PPV. Eddie Kingston also suffered an injury on that night, but he is expected to be back wrestling on Saturday.