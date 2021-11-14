Wrestling Twitter has been abuzz since Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega to capture the AEW World Championship at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

Wrestlers from across promotions posted their reactions. Their tweets can be seen below.

Page defeated Omega with his signature buckshot lariat for the pin fall victory. As noted earlier, Page addressed fans at the Target Center in Minneapolis after his victory.

“When I joined the Bullet Club, I thought I’d never measure up, I thought I didn’t belong and I lied to myself,” Page said. ” When AEW started, I told all of you that I’d be the first AEW champion. I might have believed it a little bit, but I lied to myself then, too. As time went on the lies kept on flowing. … If you’ll humor me, I’ll go for one last lie. To myself, I will hold this [title] for the rest of my life.”

Very proud of you man @theAdamPage — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 14, 2021

Even though I don’t like him, congrats to the new @AEW Champion, @theAdamPage. He worked his ass off for this moment tonight. #AEWFullGear — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 14, 2021

NOW THAT’S SOME COWBOY S--T!!! 🤠🤠🤠 Huge congrats to @theAdamPage 🐎🐴🐎 #AEWFullGear — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) November 14, 2021

Hangman fucking did it! He is your new @AEW World Champion!!! #AEWFullGear — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 14, 2021