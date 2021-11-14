Hangman Page won the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear.

Near the end of the match, The Young Bucks came down to ringside to get a closer look at the match. Page had the champ stunned and got ready for the buckshot lariat.

Nick Jackson looked on and didn’t get involved as Page cracked Omega in the back of the neck. He went to the other side, where Matt was, and he just nodded at Hangman Page. The challenger hit Omega with another buckshot lariat and picked up the pinfall victory to become champion.

Post-match, the Dark Order made their way down to the ring and celebrated with Page. They offered him a celebratory beer, which he smacked away and wanted a big hug instead. They hoisted him on their shoulders as the PPV came to a close.

Page originally obtained his title shot by winning last month’s Casino Ladder Match. Coming in as the “joker,” Page defeated Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, Lance Acher, and Orange Cassidy.

Omega had held the title for a record 346 days.

After the PPV ended, Page spoke to the live crowd as they chanted “you deserve it” to the new champ.

“When I joined the Bullet Club, I thought I’d never measure up, I thought I didn’t belong and I lied to myself,” Page said. ” When AEW started, I told all of you that I’d be the first AEW champion. I might have believed it a little bit, but I lied to myself then, too. As time went on the lies kept on flowing. … If you’ll humor me, I’ll go for one last lie. To myself, I will hold this [title] for the rest of my life.”

