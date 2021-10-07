AEW officially welcomed Bobby Fish to the company after tonight’s AEW Dynamite finished up.

Fish wrestled in his AEW debut match on the show, losing to AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara via pinfall. Fish controlled a good portion of the match, but got caught with Guevara’s finisher, GTH, to end his night.

Afterwards in the backstage area, Fish had some comments for Guevara and Dan Lambert of American Top Team.

“Sammy, I gotta hand it to you, man, you pulled this one out,” Fish said. “You are tough. I take nothing away from you, but this — I’ve been doing it way too long. I understand it’s a game of inches. I was this close, more than once, out there tonight. This close, Sammy, so it’s just a matter of time before I take that TNT Championship. Your days are numbered, rest assured.

“And I have no idea what that was afterwards. No clue! Dan Lambert and his bunch of goons. I mean please, stay in your friggin’ lane. Enough is enough, this business is not for you. Sammy, you have not seen the last of me.”

Fish was released by WWE back in early August.