Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Second Anniversary, beginning at 8 pm ET from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) with MT Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt

Entrances were done on social media ten minutes before the show got going on TNT. Wrestlers are introduced and we get right to the action. Jungle Boy and Nick Jackson get things started. Both dodge each other’s moves until JB lands a slingshot arm drag right into a dropkick. Nick able to get away and tags in Cole. Christian tags in and swings away at Cole. JB decides to get back in there, but gets distract and Cole takes advantage. Omega tags in, springboard elbow to JB’s back. He does some taunting and Nick tags back in for the ax off the top rope. Crowd with the “Kenny No Balls” chant, thanks to Bryan Danielson’s promo from last week.

Nick tries for the top rope arm drag, JB kicks the ropes to drop him. Matt tries to get involved. JB up to the top rope, kicks Nick down and hits a flipping arm drag on Matt. Danielson tags in to a big cheer. He throws a ton of kicks to Matt’s chest. Luchasaurus tags in to a big pop, as well. He helps Danielson with a big dropkick in the corner. Chops and strikes to Matt’s midsection by Luchasaurus. Good guys knock The Elite off the apron, and then all have their turn splashing Matt in the corner. Matt with a kick to the face, JB plants him to the mat, cover, and it’s broken up.

The @youngbucks just SPIKED @Christian4Peeps on the outside! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/oeWsBVxTEq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

Big brawl starts up and everyone is on the floor now. Nakazawa and Cutler with cheap shots on Christian. Young Bucks then hit IndyTaker down on the floor! Doctor Sampson is over to check on Christian. JB checks on him, but then takes a superkick to the face. Stunt over by Christian and Matt superkicks him down. Christian is taken to the back so it’s 4-on-3. Back in the ring, JB continues to get beat up by The Elite. Omega tries for a snap dragon suplex, JB able to hit a rebound lariat. Nagazawa and Cutler get to Danielson and Luchasaurus, but both get beat up. More attacks on JB until Danielson and Omega get a chance to be face-to-face in the ring. Crowd pops big. Big back and forth shot. Danileson sent to the corner, flips out of that, ducks a clothesline and lands a big boot to the face.

Running dropkick in the corner, more kicks to the chest, and he puts Omega up on the top rope for a hurricanrana. Danielson goes to the top, diving headbutt, cover, and Young Bucks break that up. Luchasaurus in the ring now, double clotheline on the brothers. Everybody landing big shots now. Tiger suplex on Omega, cover, two-count. Danielson with cattle mutilation, but Nick with a senton off the top rope down on Danielson to stop that. Luchasaurus dropping everybody in sight. He knocks all of The Elite in each corner, hits each one, but Cole hits a superkick, tries for panama sunrise, caught in midair. He grabs Omega too, then chokeslams Cole down on Omega. Ducks on the brothers and lands big kicks to both of them. He then hits a moonsault off the apron down on Cole and Omega.

Marred by all the interference, #TheElite survive an AMAZING 8-man tag – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/q8Sf6P6kZ8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

JB with a strike to the outside. Danielson with a suicide dive on the Young Bucks. Omega then lands a flip to the outside on his opponents. Cole looks to fly, but stops and does “Adam Cole! Bay Bay!” He turns around into a chokeslam by Luchasaurus, standing moonsault, cover, two. “This is awesome!” from the crowd. Omega with v-trigger on JB. Ref is distracted. Cole with a lowblow on Luchasaurus. The group looks to do an assisted powerbomb on Luchsasauru and totally botch it. Omega just falls down with Luchsaurus. Whoops! JB then gets involved, takes a few strikes, panama sunrise on JB, cover, Danielson breaks up the count. He throws shots at everyone in front of him. Danielson with kicks to Omega, he gets block and triple superkick brings him down. He goes out to the floor. 4-Way BTE Trigger on JB, cover by Cole, 1-2-3.

Winners: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks via Pinfall