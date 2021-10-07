Bobby Fish made his AEW debut tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Fish challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship in a losing effort. The two had a largely competitive match, which saw Fish emphasize his kickboxing prowess within his offensive strikes. Deep into the match, Fish landed a top rope falcon arrow on Guevara, which was only good for a two count. Guevara eventually hit Fish with a GTH which was good for the pinfall victory.

Fish also made his entrance to “Dance Away,” the same theme song himself and former tag team partner Kyle O’Reilly used in Ring of Honor.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE two months ago today. Since his departure, Fish has worked with Major League Wrestling. He made his MLW debut at MLW Fightland against Lee Moriarty this past weekend, which will air on Vice TV on Thursday, October 7.

