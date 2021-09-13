Former WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish is headed to MLW.

Fish recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed that he will make his MLW debut in the upcoming Opera Cup Tournament, which will begin at the MLW Fightland tapings on Saturday, October 2 in Philadelphia.

Fish is now a free agent after being released from his WWE contract on Friday, August 6 along with other cuts. He said he’s ready to jump headfirst into MLW action.

“I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup,” Fish said. “I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up.”

Fish, who turns 45 in late October, said he’s focused on his future, especially given everything he learned while with WWE. He looked back on his time with The Undisputed Era in NXT.

“There were so many positives from time in NXT, and I was able to accomplish that with three of my best friends in the industry,” Fish said, referring to The Undisputed Era. “It’s really humbling to think of all we did, and to experience that with them was very special. As for right now, having an extra chip on my shoulder now isn’t necessarily a bad thing for me at all.”

Fish has developed a reputation as a tag team specialist, but now he’s determined to showcase his worth as a singles competitor in MLW.

“Pro wrestling is what I do, and I’m so excited to get back to it,” Fish said. “Winning the Opera Cup is the first thing I’m planning to do.”

Fish joins Davey Richards, Matt Cross, TJP, Tom Lawlor and Calvin Tankman as confirmed names for the 2021 Opera Cup. The final two names will be revealed soon. The tournament will begin at the Fightland tapings, and then wrap with the finals at the MLW Intimidation Games tapings on Saturday, November 6, also at the 2300 Arena in Philly. The tournament will air at a later date.

