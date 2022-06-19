As noted, Sting made his return last night on AEW “Rampage.”

In last night’s main event, Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish. Immediately after the match, Fish attacked Allin and Kyle O’Reilly came to the ring with a steel chair to help Fish. The lights went out, and Sting appeared. He then hit O’Reilly between the legs with his bat.

Earlier today, O’Reilly tweeted that he was just a fan trying to “offer” a seat to Sting, but instead, he got “swollen testes.”

Shameful and disgusting act by the man called Sting. Here I am; a fan about to offer him a seat (he isn’t a spring chicken let’s face it and he twisted his ankle I think) and what do I get to show for it? Swollen testes. Absolutely uncalled for. https://t.co/u5Q7Ipixei — Kyle O’Reilly (@KORcombat) June 18, 2022

Back in May on “Dynamite,” Sting was attacked by The Undisputed Elite. After taking a double superkick from The Young Bucks, he had his ankle smashed by Kyle O’Reilly.

O’Reilly has been with AEW since December 2021. He made his AEW debut at “Dynamite: Holiday Bash,” where he reunited with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole.

Below is a video of Sting’s return:

