AEW Dynamite Preview (8/17): Bryan Danielson And Daniel Garcia Collide In Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" — which will be sponsored by HBO's "House of the Dragon," set to premiere on August 21 — will emanate live from Charleston, West Virginia. As a special surprise for the show, it was confirmed by AEW CEO Tony Khan yesterday that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will serve as special guest timekeeper throughout the broadcast.

The sponsored episode will be headlined by "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia squaring off in a two-out-of-three falls match, the follow-up to their battle on July 27, which saw the match end via referee's stoppage after the "Dragon Slayer" shockingly forced Danielson to pass out while in the Sharpshooter. The story further developed last Friday on "AEW Rampage," when Danielson admitted that Garcia was his initial choice to join the Blackpool Combat Club before he aligned with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

In addition to that rematch, the AEW World Trios Championship tournament will kick off when Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee battle The Young Bucks and a mystery partner, slated to be revealed on the show. Rumors about the partner's identity have been swirling since the tournament was announced, and while nothing has been confirmed at this stage, it's widely anticipated that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will make a big return from injury. Elsewhere in tag team action, the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) will take on the Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), who will be accompanied by Billy Gunn.

And lastly, in the women's division, Toni Storm is set to face Kilynn King. The bout will be King's first in AEW since March, where she unsuccessfully teamed up with Skye Blue against Emi Sakura and The Bunny on an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation."