Jey Uso Makes The Save For Sami Zayn, Penta After Breakker & Reed Get WWE Raw Tag Win

Night of Champions may in the rear view mirror, but the event's impact could be felt on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Sami Zayn and Penta took on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to close out "WWE Raw," but even after a victory, The Vision continued to laid waste to Zayn and Penta — that is, until one Jey Uso played equalizer with a steel chair.

Penta and Breakker started the action, with Breakker's immense strength clashing with Penta's high-flying abilities to create a compelling back and forth. Penta tagged in a taped-up Zayn, but Breakker's power overwhelmed Zayn, and Reed entered the fight. Penta and Zayn attempted to lay some tag team offense, but Reed's stature prevented the two from doing any substantial damage.

After leveling both Reed and Breakker with a springboard flip to the outside, Zayn ascended to the top rope. Reed intercepted Zayn, but the veteran managed to land a Sunset Powerbomb for a near fall. A missed Senton from Reed led to a hot tag for both teams, and Penta charged both Reed and Penta. A Military Press to DDT counter nearly scored Penta the win, but Breakker kicked out. Reed tagged in to set up for a Tsunami, but Penta dodged to make a hot tag to Zayn. Breakker re-entered the fight, and the two exchanged near falls as the match unraveled into chaos. Breakker only managed to snatch the win from Zayn and Penta after spearing Zayn in the injured ribs.

The match was done, but The Vision wasn't. Breakker mercilessly speared Penta before Reed ascended to the top for a Tsunami. Help arrived in the form of Uso, who made the save for Zayn and Penta by laying steel to Breakker and Reed to end the show.

Neither Rollins nor Punk appeared in the main even after an earlier altercation.