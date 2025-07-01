Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Evolution 1 Match With Released Star A Highlight Of Her Career

In less than two weeks, WWE will host the second iteration of Evolution, an all-women's wrestling premium live event emanating from Atlanta, Georgia. The inaugural PLE took place on Long Island back in October 2018, with then-NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley featured in a special dark match. Ripley recently reflected on her bout at the 2025 SummerSlam Kickoff, marking it as a personal standout moment.

"Honestly, Evolution 1 was a massive history-making event for us women in this industry, and to have a second one, man, we're just getting started," Ripley said. "But going out at Evolution 1 and facing against Dakota Kai, and it being for the NXT UK Women's Championship, it was one of the highlights of my career.

"It's funny actually, because the day of Evolution 1 was the exact same day that I started my wrestling journey in Australia for Riot City Wrestling six years prior," she continued. "It's wild how history repeats itself and just everything lines up so perfectly. Your destiny is your destiny. But right now, the women's destiny is Evolution 2. We are going to take over this company and we are going to take over that pay-per-view. We are going to absolutely kill it."

Ripley claimed the NXT UK Women's Championship in August 2018, though her title win aired on a tape delay three months later. As such, WWE doesn't officially recognize her aforementioned title defense against Dakota Kai as part of her reign. Still, Ripley holds it close to her heart.

As Ripley heads into Evolution 2, she finds herself at odds with The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Kai is in the midst of a 90-day non-compete clause following her release from the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.