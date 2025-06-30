WWE Announces Evolution 2 Battle Royal, Winner Gets World Title Shot At Clash In Paris

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced during Monday's broadcast of "WWE Raw" that Evolution 2 will see the return of a women's battle royal, similar to that of the first iteration of the all-women's premium live event. The men said the winner of the battle royal will go on to receive a title shot at Clash in Paris, which will take place on August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena.

The general managers didn't mention how many women will be involved, but at the first Evolution event in 2018, 20 women participated in the battle royal. The match featured various WWE legends, like Torrie Wilson and Michelle McCool, amongst the other talent, which included The IIconics, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Ember Moon, and more. Nia Jax emerged from the battle royal victorious after eliminating Moon. She received a future shot at the Raw Women's title with her win.

The battle royal was the second Evolution 2 match to be announced on Monday. It was revealed earlier in the night that Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who is taking the place of an injured Liv Morgan, will defend their titles against a team from "Raw," a team from "SmackDown," and a team from "WWE NXT."